PCA organises Defence Day Cycling

LAHORE: Punjab Cycling Association (PCA) organised the Defence Day Punjab Open Track Cycling Championship on Thursday at cycling velodrome Lahore. More the 100 cyclists from different institutions took part in four different categories.

Results: Junior girls 500m time trials: Malika first; Abeer 2nd; Hamna third.

Senior girls 500m time trials: Alvina Mustafa first; Eisha Shah second; Amna Babar third.

Junior boys 500m time trials: Talal first; Abdul Rehman second; Dawood third.

Senior boys 1000mtime trials: Ali Qamar first; Nasir Khan second; Rashad third.

The chief guest at the closing ceremony was Col (retd) Jahanzeb Khan.

National U-15 Soccer begins today

LAHORE: PFF National U-15 Football Championship will kick start on Friday at the Punjab Stadium here. Two teams each from Punjab, Sindh, KP and Balochistan and one each from Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and FATA will be featuring in the event. Final match is scheduled on September 18.