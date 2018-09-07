Froome, Thomas to miss road world c’ships

LONDON: Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas will miss this month’s road world championships in Austria after a gruelling season in which they both won Grand Tour events, Team Sky have confirmed.Thomas was a surprise winner of the Tour de France in July while defending champion Froome, who was third in that race, won the Giro d’Italia in May. Both are competing in this week’s Tour of Britain but they are well down the overall standings. Team Sky sport director Brett Lancaster confirmed the British riders would not be competing at the event in Austria, which starts on September 22. “Froome and G (Thomas) will finish their seasons here. It’s good to finish, on not necessarily a form-wise high, but on a morale and psychological boost for next year,” he was quoted as saying by Cycling Weekly magazine. “I think G originally thought about it (riding the worlds). I would have wanted him there in the team time trial but obviously he is burnt out after a massive season and the stress they put themselves under with training and diet.” “I think the British and Aussie mentality is a little bit different to others, where they look after themselves all year but we tend to let ourselves go a bit when we can,” the Australian added.