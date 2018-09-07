Rimsha bags ladies title in DHA Golf

LAHORE: Rimsha Ijaz won the 1st President DHA Golf Cup title with a gross score of 74 here at the admirable and impeccable Defence Raya Golf Course on Thursday.

Contest in the ladies section was over 18 holes and two ladies, Rimsha Ijaz and Parkha Ijaz who are coming up with accomplished performances with consistent regularity, were once again on the accomplishment track. While Rimsha won the title with a gross score of 74, Parkha came second with a score of gross 79. Ghazala ended up third and her score was a modest 86.

As for the performers in the ladies net, young Suneya Osama won the first net with a score of net 71. Second net went to DSP Shahzadi Gulfam. She managed a round of net 75.Third net winner was Rabia Tiwana. Also in the run were the senior amateurs and the outstanding one turned out to be Fida H. Raja. Playing like a capable champion he brought in a fantastic score of net 68. His nearest competitor was Maj Gen Qasim Qureshi who secured the 2nd net. Third net was won by Dr Hamid Awan, his net score of 74 good enough to capture third slot.

Amateur competitor list was a true reflection of ability and talent and included names like Ahmed Baig, Taimur Shabbir, Damil Ataullah, M. Saqib, Ahmed Rafi, Murad Khan, Raza Ali,Hussain Hamid and Ahmed Zafar Hayat. The amateurs compete over two rounds and their scores and winners will be finalised after the second round on Friday. Top scores after the first round were gross 69 by Ahmed Baig, gross 72 by Taimur Shabbir and gross 74 by Damil Ataullah.