Fri September 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council
Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days

Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days
Role of opposition in democracy

Role of opposition in democracy
Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage

Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage
US will equip India to contain China

US will equip India to contain China
Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns
Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions

Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions
SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case

SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case
PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rimsha bags ladies title in DHA Golf

LAHORE: Rimsha Ijaz won the 1st President DHA Golf Cup title with a gross score of 74 here at the admirable and impeccable Defence Raya Golf Course on Thursday.

Contest in the ladies section was over 18 holes and two ladies, Rimsha Ijaz and Parkha Ijaz who are coming up with accomplished performances with consistent regularity, were once again on the accomplishment track. While Rimsha won the title with a gross score of 74, Parkha came second with a score of gross 79. Ghazala ended up third and her score was a modest 86.

As for the performers in the ladies net, young Suneya Osama won the first net with a score of net 71. Second net went to DSP Shahzadi Gulfam. She managed a round of net 75.Third net winner was Rabia Tiwana. Also in the run were the senior amateurs and the outstanding one turned out to be Fida H. Raja. Playing like a capable champion he brought in a fantastic score of net 68. His nearest competitor was Maj Gen Qasim Qureshi who secured the 2nd net. Third net was won by Dr Hamid Awan, his net score of 74 good enough to capture third slot.

Amateur competitor list was a true reflection of ability and talent and included names like Ahmed Baig, Taimur Shabbir, Damil Ataullah, M. Saqib, Ahmed Rafi, Murad Khan, Raza Ali,Hussain Hamid and Ahmed Zafar Hayat. The amateurs compete over two rounds and their scores and winners will be finalised after the second round on Friday. Top scores after the first round were gross 69 by Ahmed Baig, gross 72 by Taimur Shabbir and gross 74 by Damil Ataullah.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

AB de Villiers to return for PSL's fourth edition

AB de Villiers to return for PSL's fourth edition

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash

Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash
Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Photos & Videos

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use