Asia Cup trophy unveiled

LAHORE: The Asia Cup 2018 trophy was unveiled at a quiet ceremony in Abu Dhabi Thursday afternoon by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Emirates Cricket Board Chairman. Khalid Al Zarooni, Emirates Cricket Board Vice-Chairman, Mubashir Usmani, General Secretary, Emirates Cricket Board, Prabhakaran Thanraj, Marketing Manager, BCCI were among those who attended the ceremony.