HBL, PTV, Lahore Blues also victorious

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) made the mockery of Lahore Region Whites in their own backyard with a 43-run win in the opening round match of Pool A of Quaid-i-Azam Cup One-day Cup played here at the LCCA Ground on Thursday.

Put into bat, SNGPL posted 295 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs, relying heavily on national team dropped opener Mohammad Hafeez’s 82-run innings. Iftikhar Ahmed and Asad Shafiq with half centuries while Muhammad Rizwan’s 25 and Misbah-ul-Haq’s 20 were enough to get the fighting total on a batting track of LCCA.

The bowling efforts of Qaiser Ashraf who had five wickets and Muhammad Irfan’s two went in vain. Lahore Region were restricted to 252 for nine in their effort for the chase. Usman Sallahuddin with 57, Ameer Hamza 47, Ali Zaryab 31 and Muhammad Irfan 29 were prominent Lahore batters, who were checked by Muhammad Imran with three wickets with Imran Khalid and Bilawal Bhatti having two each.

Scores: SNGPL: 295-8 in 50 overs (Muhammad Hafeez 82, Iftikhar Ahmed 54, Asad Shafiq 50, Muhammad Rizwan 25, Misbah-ul-Haq 20, Qaiser Ashraf 5-43, Muhammad Irfan 2-47). Lahore Region Whites 252-9 in 50 overs (Usman Sallahuddin 57, Ameer Hamza 47, Ali Zaryab 31, Muhammad Irfan 29, Muhammad Imran 3-43, Imran Khalid 2-36, Bilawal Bhatti 2-43).

Our Islamabad correspondent adds: Islamabad’s Sarmad Bhatti’s (115) powerful hundred went in vain as HBL squeezed home in the 49th over winning the National one-day match by three wickets at the Diamond Ground Thursday. Sarmad’s innings helped Islamabad reach 271 for 6 in 50 overs. HBL hit up the target in 48.4 overs with three wickets in hand. Abid Ali (74), Imran Farhat (48) and Ramiz Aziz (42) helped HBL in run chase. Samiullah Mehsud (3-36) and Shahzad Azam (2-45) were the pick of bowlers for Islamabad.

Earlier Sarmad hammered 11 fours and one six during his 116-ball century to see hosts put up a decent total for HBL to chase. Faizan Riaz (60) and Shahzad Azam Rana (52*) also played well. For HBL Umar Gul (2-46) bowled well.Scores: Islamabad Region 271-6 in 50 overs (Sarmad Bhatti 115, Faizan Riaz 60, Shahzad Azam 52 not out, Umer Gull 2-46) HBL 272-7 in 48.4 overs (Abid Ali 74, Imran Farhat 48, Umer Akmal 20, Samiullah Mehsud 3-36, Shahzad Azam 2-45).

Result: HBL won by 3 wickets.Scores of other matches: At KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi: Peshawar Region 79 all out in 31.2 overs (Ashfaq Ahmed 39, Noman Ali 5-10, Ali Shafiq 2-17, Yasir Ali 2-26). KRL 80-2 in 19.1 overs (Muhammad Mohsin 51 not out, Taj Wali 1-12). Result: KRL won by 8 wickets

At Abbottabad Stadium Abbottabad: NBP 394-4 in 50 overs (Rameez Raja 144, Akbar Rehman 77 not out, Kamran Ghulam 45 not out, Adnan Ghous 2-75).

FATA Region: 323-9 in 50 overs (Khushdil Shah 110, Asif Afridi 59, Ghulam Mudassar 2-30, Bilal Asif 2-42). Result: NBP won by 71 runs

At National Stadium Karachi: Karachi Region Whites 163 all out in 40.4 overs (Mirza Asad Baig 47, Syed Saad Ali 33, Khalid Usman 5-32, Waqas Maqsood 2-24).

Wapda 164-3 in 45.1 overs (Muhammad Sad 57 not out, Salman Butt 52, Muhammad Umer 1-33, Hassaan Khan 1-38). Result: Wapda won by 7 wicketAt Pindi Cricket Stadium: Rawalpindi Region 167 all out in 48.5 overs (Abdul Samad 49, Umar Masood 31, Kashif Bhatti 3-29, Muhammad Irfan Jr. 3-35, Zia-ul-Haq 2-39).

SSGCL 170-4 in 24.2 overs (Awais Zia 44, Fawad Alam 42*,Asif Ali 2-33, Kashif Ali 2-43). Result: SSGCL won by 6 wickets

At Multan Cricket Stadium Multan: Multan Region 138 all out in 38.2 overs (Waqar Hussain 40, Ibtisam Sheikh 29, Raza Hasan 3-14, Abdul Razzaq 2-14, Muhammad Irfan 2-44).

PTV 140-2 in 29.4 overs (Ali Imran 64, Nihal Mansoor 38, Asif Fawad 1-28, Saddam Afridi 1-34). Result: PTV won by 8 wickets.At Iqbal Cricket Stadium Faisalabad Lahore Regions Blues outplayed ZTBL by 85 runs: Scores: Lahore Region Blues 307-6 in 50 overs (Hamza Nazar 75, Bilal Irshad 67, Salah-ud-din 2-39, Haris Majeed 43).

ZTBL 222 all out in 45.2 overs (Anas Mustafa 51, Munir-ur-Rehman Tanzil 37, Zafar Gohar 3-26, Aizaz Cheema 3-27, Hamza Nazar 2-40).