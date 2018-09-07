Shoaib Akhtar quits PCB job

LAHORE: Former Test pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Thursday resigned from the post of brand ambassador of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Advisor to Chairman on Cricket Affairs.

Amid the period of resignations of PCB officers hired by former Chairman of the board Najam Sethi, Shoaib Akhtar also has resigned from the post. It is pertinent here to mention that Shoaib Akhtar was appointed for the post by Najam Sethi on 17 February 2018. The former Test cricketer has announced the resignation through a Twitter message.