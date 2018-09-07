BCB in confusion over Shakib’s fitness for Asia Cup

DHAKA: The BCB has been put in an “awkward and embarrassing” position by the confusion around Shakib Al Hasan’s fitness for the Asia Cup. Board director Jalal Yunus said Shakib should have informed the board rather than the media that he feels he is “20-30% fit” for the tournament that begins on September 15 in the UAE.

Shakib injured the little finger on his left hand in January, which forced him out of the home Tests and T20Is against Sri Lanka and the Pakistan Super League. He was supposed to undergo a finger surgery on return from the West Indies tour in the first week of August, and was named in the 16-man Asia Cup squad.

It is understood that BCB president Nazmul Hassan suggested shakib could have surgery after the tournament, and skip the Zimbabwe series in October. However, Shakib contradicted himself in two recent interviews about his fitness, saying that top players can’t play with such low levels of fitness.