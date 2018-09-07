Ford recalls 2m trucks over seat-belt fire concerns

Ag Reuters

WASHINGTON: Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it would recall 2 million F-150 pickup trucks in North America to address fire and smoke concerns in seat-belt pretensioners. The second-largest US automaker said it was aware of 17 reports of smoke or fire in the United States and six in Canada relating to belt pretensioners, but was not aware of any accidents or injuries as a result of this condition. The mechanism of the pretensioner, which works in tandem with air bags, involves an explosive charge that locks a seat belt in place during a crash. Some pretensioners in front seat belts could generate excessive sparks when deployed, resulting possibly in a fire, the company said. The recall covers 2015-18 Ford F-150 Regular Cab and SuperCrew Cab vehicles in North America for driver and front passenger seat-belt pretensioners.