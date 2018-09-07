ICC says can rule on Rohingya deportations from Myanmar

THE HAGUE: The International Criminal Court said Thursday it had jurisdiction to probe the forced exodus of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar as a possible crime against humanity. The ICC’s “pre-trial chamber... decided by majority the court may exercise jurisdiction over the alleged deportations of the Rohingya people from Myanmar to Bangladesh,” the Hague-based tribunal said in a statement. The Myanmar government on Thursday declined to comment on the announcement when contacted by AFP. Some 700,000 people from the stateless Muslim minority have fled Myanmar’s northern Rakhine state into neighbouring Bangladesh since August last year to escape a bloody military crackdown. The violence has left a trail of torched villages in its wake, amid allegations of murder and rape at the hands of troops and vigilantes.