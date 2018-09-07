Russia says ‘has killed, will kill terrorists’ in Syria

Ag AFP

MOSCOW: Russia will continue to kill “terrorists” in Idlib and elsewhere in Syria to bring back peace, the foreign ministry said Thursday. “We have killed, we are killing and we will kill terrorists...whether that be in Aleppo, Idlib or other parts of Syria. Peace must return to Syria,” said spokeswoman Maria Zakharova in comments reported by Russian agencies. “This is a question of our security,” she added. Idlib, Syria’s last major rebel stronghold, is held by a complex array of anti-regime fighters, many of whom have been blacklisted as “terrorists” by world powers.