Thousands protest in Basra after curfew

Ag AFP

BASRA: Thousands of people protested on Thursday outside local government offices in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, partly damaged by fire in demonstrations that have seen seven people killed this week.

The protest came after the authorities in Basra cancelled a curfew previously announced by their counterparts in Baghdad, only minutes before it had been due to take effect.

Security forces deployed en masse in the area and encircled the protesters, an AFP correspondent at the scene said, but there was no sign of fresh clashes. Some police and soldiers even laid candles for the demonstrators killed in recent days. Smoke and flames could be seen rising from the massive government complex, but it was not clear if it was the result of fresh attacks with Molotov cocktails or the remnants of earlier blazes. The city was largely calm after days of unrest sparked by anger over poor public services and pollution in Basra’s water supply, which has put 30,000 people in hospital. Firefighters were busy all morning trying to extinguish blazes.