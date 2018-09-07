Fri September 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council
Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days

Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days
Role of opposition in democracy

Role of opposition in democracy
Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage

Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage
US will equip India to contain China

US will equip India to contain China
Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns
Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions

Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions
SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case

SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case
PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

World

A
 afp
September 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Four dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting

CHICAGO: A gunman opened fire at a bank building in the US city of Cincinnati Thursday, fatally wounding three people before police shot and killed him, authorities said.

The incident occurred after 9:00 am local time (1300 GMT) at the lobby and loading dock of the 30-story Fifth Third Bank building in the city’s downtown business district.“An individual entered the loading dock area, began firing shots,” Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said at a news conference.

The gunman then went to the lobby of the building, where police engaged the suspect in a shootout and killed him, the chief said. “At least three or four of our officers did engage the suspect,” Isaac said. Three people died of their wounds and two others remained hospitalized.

The shooter’s identity or motive were not released. Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said the shooting could have been “much worse,” had it not been for the quick response of police officers in the area.

“He was actively shooting innocent victims it appears,” Cranley said. “Police were there within seconds, literally.”One unnamed eyewitness, a construction worker, told WLWT television that he heard at least six gunshots before police arrived.

“I just seen people running out of the building,” the eyewitness said. “There’s guys with suits laying on the ground, hiding behind big flower pots,” he said. The office tower where the shooting occurred remained on lockdown more than an hour after the incident, as police swept the building.

Police cordoned off a portion of the city’s downtown. “There was a senseless act of gun violence on the streets of Cincinnati this morning,” Ohio Governor John Kasich said on Twitter.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash

Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash
Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Photos & Videos

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use