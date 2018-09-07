Secretary Health given marching orders

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred Muhammad Abid Majeed (PCS SG BS-20) as Secretary Health Department and directed him to report to Establishment Department.
An official handout said Muhammad Idrees Khan (PCS SG BS-19), Special Secretary Health Department, has been authorised to hold the additional charge of the post of Secretary Health Department till further orders.
Moreover, Attaur Rehman (PMS BS-19), Additional Secretary, Excise and Taxation Department, has been
authorised to hold the additional charge of the post of Secretary Excise and Taxation Department till further orders.
PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred Muhammad Abid Majeed (PCS SG BS-20) as Secretary Health Department and directed him to report to Establishment Department.
An official handout said Muhammad Idrees Khan (PCS SG BS-19), Special Secretary Health Department, has been authorised to hold the additional charge of the post of Secretary Health Department till further orders.
Moreover, Attaur Rehman (PMS BS-19), Additional Secretary, Excise and Taxation Department, has been
authorised to hold the additional charge of the post of Secretary Excise and Taxation Department till further orders.
Comments