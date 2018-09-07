Secretary Health given marching orders

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred Muhammad Abid Majeed (PCS SG BS-20) as Secretary Health Department and directed him to report to Establishment Department.

An official handout said Muhammad Idrees Khan (PCS SG BS-19), Special Secretary Health Department, has been authorised to hold the additional charge of the post of Secretary Health Department till further orders.

Moreover, Attaur Rehman (PMS BS-19), Additional Secretary, Excise and Taxation Department, has been

authorised to hold the additional charge of the post of Secretary Excise and Taxation Department till further orders.