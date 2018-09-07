Defence Day commemorated

Rawalpindi : St. Mary’s Academy, Lalazar, joined the whole nation in observing the Defence Day and Youm-e-Shuhada at the school’s premises here on Thursday.

The school organised a simple ceremony to pay homage to the martyrs of the 1965 war against India.

Rich tributes were paid to all the martyrs, with speakers saying that the whole nation stood by the armed forces and personnel of other law enforcement agencies.

Bouquets were placed in front of the photographs of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country. Principal Napoleon Gomes also lit a candle in memory of the martyrs. The students also presented national songs on the occasion.