Schools mark Defence Day enthusiastically

Islamabad : All government educational institutions of the Islamabad Capital Territory held special activities to mark the Defence Day on Thursday.

Highlighting the history, struggle and sacrifices of national heroes and martyrs in strengthening and safeguarding the country, the activities included hoisting of national flag, special prayers (dua) for 1965 Shuhada during morning assemblies, holding of speeches, singing of patriotic songs, screening of documentaries on September 6 national heroes, drawing and painting shows and tableaus.

Students and staff members actively participated in them.

The Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce H-8/4 celebrated the Defence Day with traditional enthusiasm.

Students, through speeches and song competition, paid a tribute to soldiers of Pakistani armed forces, who defended the country’s borders on September 6, 1965, by repulsing Indian army’s attack, and inflicted heavy losses on it.

Professor Muhammad Ali Siddiqui, Principal Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 was the chief guest and Professor Izhar ul Hassan Bokhari was the guest of honour on this occasion.

Addressing the students, the chief guest shed light on the importance of the Defence Day.

"If you are honest, loyal and true in the life, you will be strong and no one can invade us. Moral values plays an important role in making us strong and understand about right or wrong," he said. Professor Abdul Basit was the stage secretary.

Later, prizes were given away to the students, who participated in the speech and song competitions.