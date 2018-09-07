11 tested positive for dengue in 5 days taking tally to 33

Rawalpindi : As many as 11 patients have been tested positive for dengue fever in last five days here at the Department of Infectious Diseases (DID) in Holy Family Hospital in town taking the total number of confirmed patients so far registered this year with the HFH to 33 however the trend of the incidence of the infection at the time cannot be declared as an outbreak of the infection.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday has revealed that in last 24 hours, the DID has received six suspected patients of dengue fever and their blood samples have been sent to the pathology department of the hospital for dengue serology.

To date, a total of 33 patients have been tested positive for dengue fever through NS1 test here at the HFH while as many as seven patients of the infection were undergoing treatment at the hospital on Thursday morning, said Head of DID Professor Dr. Muhammad Mujeeb Khan while talking to ‘The News’ on Thursday.

He added that of the seven admitted patients, one has been tested positive while result in six cases is being awaited by the DID.

He said the HFH received six suspected patients of the infection in last 24 hours including one each from Attock, Kallar Syedan, Dhoke Hassu, Hasan Abdal, Sehnsa and Panjeerah in AJK and this trend shows that patients are reaching HFH from endemic areas though it cannot be termed as an outbreak of the infection at least at the time.

Dr. Mujeeb said the DID is receiving most of the dengue fever patients from Khyber Pakhtunkhwah and AJK though few cases have been reported from district Rawalpindi as well.

It is important that the peak season for dengue fever transmission in this region of the country starts in the beginning or middle of September and lasts till November.

Many health experts are of the view that in this situation, it is a must for the individuals and the concerned authorities to take preventive and control measures religiously to avoid outbreak of the infection in near future as the incidence of dengue fever has so far been reported from a number of localities in town and the situation may take an alarming turn in the days to come.

Experts say that if we fail in controlling spread of the infection at the time, the situation may get worse and the population in town would have to face a severe outbreak of dengue fever in next three to four weeks as the weather conditions in September and October are considered to be the most supportive for dengue fever transmission.

It is important that dengue fever is caused by the bite of a female mosquito ‘aedes aegypti’ and its elimination is considered as a must to control spread of the infection. ‘Aedes aegypti’ breeds and stays on clean water containers like barrels, buckets, drums, tanks, flower vases, water coolers, discarded tires, toilet bowls and other such places, including the ones where rainwater collects. To control spread of the infection, individuals and families should empty all water containers and avoid collection of water in open anywhere in the house, said Dr. Mujeeb.