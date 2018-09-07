Hamza PA Opp leader

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday notified PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz as the opposition leader in Punjab Assembly. According to the notification issued from the Punjab Assembly, Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz, MPA (PP-146, Lahore) has been declared as leader of opposition in the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab with immediate effect. The notification was delayed after the Speaker suspected that the signatures of all the MPAs on the declaration were done by one single person.