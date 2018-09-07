Five ministers given portfolios

LAHORE: Five Punjab ministers have been given portfolios. According to an S&GAD notification, Hafiz Ammar Yasir has been given Mines and Mineral Department. Raja Rashid Hafeez is allotted Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Department. Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak is given Livestock and Dairy Development Department. Ch Zahir-ud-Din and Muhammad Hashim Dogar have been given Public Prosecution and Population Welfare Departments, respectively.