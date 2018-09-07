Five ministers given portfolios

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Five Punjab ministers have been given portfolios. According to an S&GAD notification, Hafiz Ammar Yasir has been given Mines and Mineral Department. Raja Rashid Hafeez is allotted Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Department. Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak is given Livestock and Dairy Development Department. Ch Zahir-ud-Din and Muhammad Hashim Dogar have been given Public Prosecution and Population Welfare Departments, respectively.
LAHORE: Five Punjab ministers have been given portfolios. According to an S&GAD notification, Hafiz Ammar Yasir has been given Mines and Mineral Department. Raja Rashid Hafeez is allotted Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Department. Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak is given Livestock and Dairy Development Department. Ch Zahir-ud-Din and Muhammad Hashim Dogar have been given Public Prosecution and Population Welfare Departments, respectively.
Comments