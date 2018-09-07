Paintings exhibition

LAHORE: The solo exhibition of paintings titled ‘Dialogues’, by Adnan Baig, a multi-dimensional personality in the true sense of the term, and an artist by nature, perhaps the only Pakistani artist, who has united abstract art with calligraphy in a unique fusion of the two different schools and styles of art in his paintings, is being held at Ejaz Art Gallery MM Alam Road on Saturday. DG Walled City Authority Kamran Lashari will be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.