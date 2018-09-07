Fri September 07, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2018

Police ordered to remove illegal parking stands from The Mall

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday ordered the police to launch a cleanup operation to remove illegal parking lots from historical Mall Road and present a compliance report immediately.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi questioned police performance for failing to remove illegal parking stands which, the court remarked, has ruined the beauty of The Mall. In a related matter, the court sought an inquiry report about illegal occupation of government property situated on The Mall. The petitioner argued that Qabza mafia had illegally occupied official land and properties for decades and no operation had been conducted against them.

On it, the court summoned deputy director chief settlement commissioners for September 18 along with inquiry report.playground: The Lahore High Court on Thursday directed Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to restore Punjab University’s playground to its original shape and showed displeasure over non-appearance of LDA DG. Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi was hearing a petition challenging handing over of playgrounds of Punjab University and Government College University to former Punjab government for construction of Orange Line Metro Train project in Lahore. The court remarked that if LDA DG did not appear on next hearing the court would order for his arrest to ensure his appearance. The court also summoned chief executives of three construction companies including, ZKB, Grace and Habib construction for Friday (today).

Transferred: The Punjab government on Thursday issued a notification regarding transfers and postings of the following officers. School Education Secretary Ambreen Raza has been transferred and posted as Social Welfare Department secretary and Punjab Employees Social Security Institution Commissioner Imran Sikandar as School Education secretary. Food Department Additional Secretary (AS) Zafar Iqbal Shakir has been transferred and posted as Food Punjab director while AS Ahmad Mujtaba Karamat has been given the additional charge of the post of AS, Food Department.

Zahoor Ahmad, section officer (SO), Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, has been transferred and posted as SO, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department.

