Fri September 07, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2018

Muharram security reviewed

LAHORE: A meeting of Cabinet Committee on Law and Order chaired by Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Muhammad Basharat reviewed security arrangements during Muharram, at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday.

The committee decided to strictly implement the ban on drone camera imposed by the Interior Department and issued necessary directions to divisional commissioners and regional police officers this regard.

Addressing the meeting, the provincial minister directed that strict implementation of code of conduct and foolproof security be ensured during Muharram. He said peace committees in districts be reconstituted and Ulema and legislators also be engaged to maintain atmosphere of religious harmony and brotherhood.

Chief Secretary Punjab Akbar Durrani said protection of life and property of people is the prime responsibility of the government, adding all possible steps would be taken for maintaining atmosphere of national solidarity, religious harmony and brotherhood during the holy month.

He said law-enforcement agencies should work in tandem with each other and remain alert to deal with any emergent situation. Secretary Home Department Nasim Nawaz told the meeting that the Home Department had already issued necessary directions regarding security arrangements during Muharram.

He said a central control room would start working at Civil Secretariat from first Muharram. He mentioned that 37,414 Majalis would be held and 10,157 processions would be taken out in the province during the holy month. Volunteers would be given three-day training, he added.

