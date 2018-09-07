LHC moved for early hearing of plea against PM’s election

LAHORE: An application has been filed in the Lahore High Court for early hearing of a petition challenging the election of Prime Minster Imran Khan for being invalid as at least 69 members of National Assembly abstained from voting failing to perform their function of participation in the establishment of the government.

Advocate AK Dogar filed the earlier hearing application along with another to implead all those 69 parliamentarians who abstained from voting in the prime minister’s election. On previous hearing of the main petition, Justice Shahid Waheed had issued notices to the federal government, Election Commission of Pakistan and two political parties in opposition for Nov 1.

However, the petitioner’s counsel in his fresh application urged the court to reschedule hearing of the case on an earlier date as the matter was important in nature and needed to be decided without delay.

Sheikh Zahid Mahmood, a lawyer by profession, had moved the petition saying it was mandatory under Article 91 (4) of the Constitution that every member of the National Assembly must cast his/her vote to person(s) nominated for the election of prime minister. “Two main political parties – PPP and Jamaat-i-Islami—abstained from voting in the election of the prime minister,” the lawyer’s counsel AK Dogar said in his opening arguments. He said both parties consisting 69 members remained sitting in the assembly but abstained from the voting. Therefore, he said, they failed to perform their duty of participating in the establishment of the federal government.

The counsel argued that it could not be countenanced that some of the members may not vote and yet they would be counted as part of the total membership of the assembly. He said the chosen representatives of the people could not abstain from casting their votes.

Advocate Dogar pointed out that in 21 countries of the world including Australia every member of the assembly was required to cast his vote in the election of prime minster. He asked the court to declare that every member of the National Assembly must exercise his constitutional duty to part take in the voting for the leader of the house and chief executive of the state. He further requested the court to declare that Imran Khan had been elected as prime minister unconstitutionally due to absence of the votes of the total membership of the assembly.