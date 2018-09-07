Fri September 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council
Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days

Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days
Role of opposition in democracy

Role of opposition in democracy
Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage

Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage
US will equip India to contain China

US will equip India to contain China
Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns
Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions

Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions
SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case

SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case
PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

LHC moved for early hearing of plea against PM’s election

LAHORE: An application has been filed in the Lahore High Court for early hearing of a petition challenging the election of Prime Minster Imran Khan for being invalid as at least 69 members of National Assembly abstained from voting failing to perform their function of participation in the establishment of the government.

Advocate AK Dogar filed the earlier hearing application along with another to implead all those 69 parliamentarians who abstained from voting in the prime minister’s election. On previous hearing of the main petition, Justice Shahid Waheed had issued notices to the federal government, Election Commission of Pakistan and two political parties in opposition for Nov 1.

However, the petitioner’s counsel in his fresh application urged the court to reschedule hearing of the case on an earlier date as the matter was important in nature and needed to be decided without delay.

Sheikh Zahid Mahmood, a lawyer by profession, had moved the petition saying it was mandatory under Article 91 (4) of the Constitution that every member of the National Assembly must cast his/her vote to person(s) nominated for the election of prime minister. “Two main political parties – PPP and Jamaat-i-Islami—abstained from voting in the election of the prime minister,” the lawyer’s counsel AK Dogar said in his opening arguments. He said both parties consisting 69 members remained sitting in the assembly but abstained from the voting. Therefore, he said, they failed to perform their duty of participating in the establishment of the federal government.

The counsel argued that it could not be countenanced that some of the members may not vote and yet they would be counted as part of the total membership of the assembly. He said the chosen representatives of the people could not abstain from casting their votes.

Advocate Dogar pointed out that in 21 countries of the world including Australia every member of the assembly was required to cast his vote in the election of prime minster. He asked the court to declare that every member of the National Assembly must exercise his constitutional duty to part take in the voting for the leader of the house and chief executive of the state. He further requested the court to declare that Imran Khan had been elected as prime minister unconstitutionally due to absence of the votes of the total membership of the assembly.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash

Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash
Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Photos & Videos

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use