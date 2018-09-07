‘Robber’ killed in encounter

LAHORE: An alleged robber was killed by police in an encounter in the Sundar police area on Thursday. However, police claimed that the alleged robber was killed in firing by his accomplice during a robbery incident. According to police, two unidentified armed persons intercepted three people identified as Maqbool, Shahzad and Arshad, owners of a cell phone shop, and took them hostage at gunpoint. The two started conducting their body search when Shahzad attempted to overpower one of the robbers who opened firing and shot at and wounded his own accomplice. The shooter managed to flee the scene due to the darkness. Police were taking the wounded dacoit to Jinnah Hospital but he succumbed to his wounds on the way.

Man, four sons shot at, wounded: A man and his four sons were shot at and wounded in the Chung area on Thursday, following a property issue. The injured persons, identified as Ahsanullah, Usman, Zeeshan, Munir and Mohammad Dildar, residents of Punj Garan, Chung, were admitted to a local hospital. They alleged that a local man, Shaukat alias Shauki Jutt, wanted to grab their land. Police claimed to have arrested four persons involved in the incident.

hit to death: A 65-year-old man was killed by a speeding car in the Manawan area on Thursday. The victim, yet to be identified, was crossing a road when a rashly-driven car hit and killed him. Police have removed the body to morgue.