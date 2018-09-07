Warrants issued for former police chief in corruption case

An accountability court on Thursday issued arrest warrants for former inspector general police (IGP) Ghulam Haider Jamali and six other former officers of the police department in another corruption case.

Jamali along with others is already facing a mega corruption case wherein he is alleged to have misappropriated huge funds and made hundreds of illegal appointments.

The court issued non-bailable warrants of arrest against Jamali, Tanveer Ahmed Tahir, Rizwan Hussain, Ateequr Rehman, Shafeeq Ahmed, Syed Naim and Babar Ali and ordered officials to arrest them and produce them in court on September 11.

Jamali is out on interim bail in the first corruption reference but since the trial court has not received any informative reports, it issued warrants of arrest against seven accused. Jamali, Ghulam Nabi Khero and other former police officers are accused of illegal recruitments and commission of huge corruption.

Other police officials including Tanveer Ahmed and Fida Hussain are also facing the charges. They are alleged to have committed corruption of more than Rs15 billion. Around nine accused are on interim bail in this corruption reference.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which filed the first corruption reference case last year, has accused them of the illegal hiring of 881 people in the Sindh Reserve Police in Hyderabad in 2013-14.

The NAB claimed that the recruitments against 881 vacancies were made for the posts of constables and computer operators, among others, which caused a loss of over Rs500 million to the national exchequer.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) adjourned the hearing in the murder case of Parween Rehman. The court had to put off the hearing due to the absence of a prosecution witness.

The court was due to record the statement of a prosecution witness, but the witness did not turn up due to security threats. The court once again passed an order to provide security to the witnesses so he could come to the court and record his statement. Earlier, the defence counsel complained that the witness was provided due security so he could come to record his statement. Two accused Noor Muhammad and Ahsanuddin have been declared as proclaimed offenders in this case.