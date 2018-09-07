Fri September 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council
Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days

Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days
Role of opposition in democracy

Role of opposition in democracy
Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage

Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage
US will equip India to contain China

US will equip India to contain China
Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns
Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions

Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions
SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case

SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case
PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Warrants issued for former police chief in corruption case

An accountability court on Thursday issued arrest warrants for former inspector general police (IGP) Ghulam Haider Jamali and six other former officers of the police department in another corruption case.

Jamali along with others is already facing a mega corruption case wherein he is alleged to have misappropriated huge funds and made hundreds of illegal appointments.

The court issued non-bailable warrants of arrest against Jamali, Tanveer Ahmed Tahir, Rizwan Hussain, Ateequr Rehman, Shafeeq Ahmed, Syed Naim and Babar Ali and ordered officials to arrest them and produce them in court on September 11.

Jamali is out on interim bail in the first corruption reference but since the trial court has not received any informative reports, it issued warrants of arrest against seven accused. Jamali, Ghulam Nabi Khero and other former police officers are accused of illegal recruitments and commission of huge corruption.

Other police officials including Tanveer Ahmed and Fida Hussain are also facing the charges. They are alleged to have committed corruption of more than Rs15 billion. Around nine accused are on interim bail in this corruption reference.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which filed the first corruption reference case last year, has accused them of the illegal hiring of 881 people in the Sindh Reserve Police in Hyderabad in 2013-14.

The NAB claimed that the recruitments against 881 vacancies were made for the posts of constables and computer operators, among others, which caused a loss of over Rs500 million to the national exchequer.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) adjourned the hearing in the murder case of Parween Rehman. The court had to put off the hearing due to the absence of a prosecution witness.

The court was due to record the statement of a prosecution witness, but the witness did not turn up due to security threats. The court once again passed an order to provide security to the witnesses so he could come to the court and record his statement. Earlier, the defence counsel complained that the witness was provided due security so he could come to record his statement. Two accused Noor Muhammad and Ahsanuddin have been declared as proclaimed offenders in this case.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash

Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash
Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Photos & Videos

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use