City pays rich tributes to martyred soldiers, cops on Defence Day

People from all walks observed the country’s Defence Day on Thursday with traditional national fervour, paying tributes to the national heroes who laid down their lives to defend the country in 1965 war against India.

“They scarified their today for our tomorrow,” remarked Inspector Abdul Latif of Clifton Police Station, with reference to the martyrs of Sindh police. “This day is commemorated as a reminder to their families that we have not have forgotten the sacrifices of their loved ones and also to boost the morale of those who are ready to sacrifice their lives in the line of duty.”

Defence Day is celebrated across the country on September 6 in memory of Pakistan’s successful defence against India in the 1965 war. The Sindh police also observed the day as ‘Youm-e-Shuhada’, and arranged various arrangements and programmes to pay homage to the martyred policemen.

Various activities such as free medical camps, Quran Khwani, candlelit vigils and visits to homes of martyred cops with gifts and sweets as a sign of remembrance and respect were conducted throughout the day.

The Sindh police, especially the Karachi police, are also on the top of the list among law enforcement agencies who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to maintain law and order.

Since 1971, a total of 2,111 police officials and personnel have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty in the last 47 years. They included four superintendents of police (SPs), one assistant superintendent of police (ASP), 14 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), 40 inspectors, 156 sub-inspectors, 196 assistant sub-inspectors, 357 head constables and 1339 constables, two female police constables and two ministerial staff, according to the database prepared by the Sindh police’s welfare department.

According to database available with The News, 787 cops were martyred in Karachi, followed by 418 in Larkana Range, 286 in Hyderabad Range, 176 Sukkar, 167 Nawabshah and 31 Mirpurkhas. Of the martyrs, 97 belonged to the traffic police, 54 were from the Sindh Reserve Police, 33 belonged to the Counter-Terrorism Department, 23 to Special Branch, 16 to Crime Branch, 11 to Technical and Transport Department, five from Rapid Response Force, four from the training department, and three from the Central Police Office.

According to the database, Constable Lal Khan was the first martyred of the Sindh police who lost his life in the Sanghar district in the line of duty on December 19, 1971.

In the past, Karachi had witnessed incidents of terrorism and targeted killings where bomb blasts, targeted killings, extortion and kidnapping for ransom had become a routine matter; however, a significant decline in the number of terrorism and crime, particularly targeted killings, has seen a sharp fall since the Karachi operation began on September 5, 2013. During the operation, law enforcement agencies claim to have killed around 1,450 terrorists and criminals, and arrested more than 145, 000 others.

A total of 787 police officials and personnel have been martyred in the line of duty during the last 47 years. Of these, 545 cops have been killed since the commencement of the Karachi operation on September 5, 2013.

Anti-terror cop, SP Chaudhry Aslam, was one of them. “Chaudhry Aslam was a hero and will remain a hero,” his widow Noreen Aslam told The News. “I am proud that I am a widow of the Shaheed.”

“We give Rs10 million to the family of the martyrs. This amount is higher than a compensation given to their personnel by the army,” AIG Welfare Ghulam Azhar Mahesar told The News.

“We are also providing them with one job, a salary till the age of 60 years, free education to their kids and a police quarter for their families.” The officer claimed that there is no pending case of compensation.

Sindh IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi, who was flanked by Additional IG Karachi Dr Amir Shaikh and Zone South DIG Javed Alam Odho, visited a free medical camp established by District South police at Reti Lane. “Defence Day is basically a day to pay tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs,” he said.

“Army, Rangers and police personnel have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to protect the country and we will continue to protect our country till the last drop of our blood.”

Director General (DG) Sindh Rangers Major General Muhammad Saeed laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada at the Rangers Headquarters on the occasion of Defence Day. He offered Fateha for the Shuhada, who laid down their lives for the defence of the motherland.

Sector commanders and officers were also present on the occasion. The DG Rangers also visited the Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum and laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha. Later, he also visited the home of Shaheed flying officer Maryam Mukhtar and DSP Majeed Abbas and offered Fateha.

“It is always a great day as well as a terrible day. Great because we honour the sacrifices of those who came before us and shed their blood for this soil,” said District South SSP Omar Shahid Hamid.

“Terrible because for those of us in the forces, it makes us think of all the comrades whose coffins we had to carry.”

JPMC doctors

Executive Director Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center Dr Seemin Jamali along with senior faculty members and administrative officials visited the grave martyred pilot officer Rashid Minhas in Karachi and laid floral wreaths at his grave and as well as at the graves of other martyrs of the armed forces of Pakistan.

They offered Fateha at the graves of the Shuhada, who laid down their lives for protecting of their countrymen, and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest them in eternal peace and protect the country from the evil designs of the enemy.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Seemin Jamali said she along with senior faculty members and administrative officials had come to pay homage and tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan’s armed forces, who sacrificed their lives without even thinking of their immediate family members so that their countrymen could live in peace and prosperity without fear and terror.

She said men and officers of civilian law enforcing agencies and common people also sacrificed their lives for their country and, due to their sacrifices, today Pakistan was a lot safer place as compared to the past.

As a doctor, she said, she had personally witnessed the sacrifices of brave men who fought bravely till the last drops of their blood, faced with courage armed terrorists and the coward enemy. She added that these sacrifices would not go in vain and nobody would dare again to cause any harm to our motherland.