Fazl asks CEC to quit over poll ‘rigging’

PESHAWAR: Declaring the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as ‘sham,’ Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday demanded the Chief Election Commissioner to quit for having failed to hold free and fair polls.

Talking to reporters at the Peshawar Press Club, he said that all the political parties had made allegations about rigging in the July 25 general election.

“The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal will start a campaign to raise awareness among people. The present government and prime minister and the chief ministers are products of rigged elections,” he added.

He maintained that the PTI government had started the anti-poor policies from the very beginning of its rule. The masses would not accept these policies, he warned, adding that his party would oppose such decisions.

The affairs of the country have been handed over to incompetent people, he argued. He said it was time to save Pakistan. Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the nation was behind the security forces of Pakistan and they would together protect the ideological identity of the country at all costs.

To a question about the Pakistan People’s Party’s inclination towards the ruling PTI, he remarked that there must be some reason about such an impression as people have started raising questions about it.

The JUI-F chief said that the rigged elections had proved the failure of the Election Commission of Pakistan. He pointed out that all political parties have rejected the results and therefore elections should be held afresh. Maulana Fazlur Rehman stressed that the PTI government had been formed with a fake mandate.