Tributes paid to Major Aziz Bhatti

LALAMUSA: A ceremony was held at the tomb of Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) on the occasion of Defence Day. Lt-Gen Azhar Salih Abbasi, Deputy Commissioner Tauseef Dilshad Khatana and son of Major Aziz Bhatti - Major (retd) Zafar Abbasi laid a floral wreath on his grave. The family of the martyr, army officers, Kharian AC Umer Hayat and a large number of locals were also present.
