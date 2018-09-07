Armed men kill three of a family in Mir Ali

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MIRANSHAH: Three members of family were killed when armed men forced their entry into a house and opened indiscriminate fire on the inmates in Sheera Talla area of Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan on Thursday. The dead included a woman, her son and a son-in-law, according to local people. The motive for the killing could not be ascertained. However, officials in district administrationsaid they had launched an investigation into the triple murder.
MIRANSHAH: Three members of family were killed when armed men forced their entry into a house and opened indiscriminate fire on the inmates in Sheera Talla area of Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan on Thursday. The dead included a woman, her son and a son-in-law, according to local people. The motive for the killing could not be ascertained. However, officials in district administrationsaid they had launched an investigation into the triple murder.
Comments