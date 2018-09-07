Great nations never forget their martyrs: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General (DG) Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor Thursday took to the social media to express gratitude to martyrs. In a tweet on his official account, he wrote, "It’s Defence and Martyrs Day today. Let’s visit homes of our martyrs. Let’s salute them and their great families." The spokesperson for the military's media wing further wrote, "Let’s thank them for their great sacrifices for our country. Great nations never forget their martyrs; we are a great nation."