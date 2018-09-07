SC seizes plaza built on welfare plot

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Thursday ordered the seizure of a plaza constructed on a welfare plot here and imposed a ban on its sale and purchase.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar conducted hearing of the case. At the start of hearing, the additional attorney general informed the court that the three storeyed plaza had been constructed at the place of a swimming pool which had 33 shops at its ground floor.

The chief justice said it was straightaway a NAB case and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) should also arrest the officers concerned.

He said the plaza be demolished or CDA take it into its custody. The counsel for the owner contended that the plaza was in commercial area and the CDA had given approval for additional construction.

The chief justice said the constructions having no approval will be demolished and officers concerned of CDA will also be caught. He said the officers concerned will be punished even if they were in graves.

The chief justice said the decision of expelling the renters will also be reviews adding poor renters will not be humiliated. Later on the court adjourned hearing of the case to an indefinite period.