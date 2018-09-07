Strict security to be ensured in Lalamusa during Muharram

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner Tauseef Dilshad Khatana Thursday said comprehensive security measures would be taken to maintain peaceful atmosphere during Muharram.

Addressing a meeting of the district peace committee, the DC asked the procession and Majalis organisers to ensure fixed time limits. He said control room for monitoring the sensitive processions and Majalis with CCTV cameras would be established.

The DC stressed the need of positive role of religious scholars to maintain peaceful atmosphere during Muharram. He said no new processions and Majalis would be allowed.

The DC said a government hospital doctor would check eatables arranged for distribution. No private person would be allowed to take arms and parking would be established 200 meters away from the procession.