NSA Defense Day Women Softball C’ship from tomorrow

KARACHI: Sukkur Softball Association (SSA) is organising NSA Defense Day Women Softball Championship on Saturday (tomorrow) and Sunday at Naz Pilot School in Sukkur.

National Softball Academy (NSA) Director Academy Mohammad Nasir said that academy teams of Sukkur, Khairpur and Karachi would feature in the two-day event to celebrate Defence Day of Pakistan.