Fareed 40th in 50-metre Rifle 3 Positions event

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Zeeshan-ul-Farid secured 40th position in 50 metre Rifle 3 Positions event in the 52nd ISSF World Championship being held in Changwon, South Korea, on Thursday.

Zeeshan scored 1144-40x points in the elimination round. He scored 373 points (95, 93, 93, 92) in kneeling position. He scored 386 points (96, 99, 96, 95) in prone position and 385 points (97, 98, 95, 95) in standing position.

Zeeshan participated in 10 metre Air Rifle event to take 90th position (614.2 points). Minhal Sohail stood 103rd (614.7 points) in the same event. Earlier, they both failed to qualify for the finals in the mixed team category.