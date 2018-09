Pakistan U-19 squad announced for ACC Youth U19 Asia Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced a 15-member under-19 squad for Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Youth Asia Cup, which will run from September 28 to October 7 in Bangladesh.

The National Junior Selection Committee, headed by Basit Ali, picked the squad. Sadiq Muhammad will be the manager. Azam Khan will be the Head Coach of the team.

Pakistan U19 squad: Muhammad Mohsin, Saim Ayub, Jahanzaib Sultan, Awaiz Zafar, Waqar Ahmad, Saad Khan, Rohail Nazir (Captain/WK), Muhammad Asif, Farrukh Abbas, Bilal Javed, Junaid Khan, Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Hasnain, Arshad Iqbal. Reserve players: Izhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Bilal Khan, Mukhtiyar Ahmed, Khayam Khan.

Team Management: Sadiq Muhammad (Team Manager), Azam Khan (Head Coach), Mauhtashim Rasheed (Assistant Coach), Saqib Faqir (Fielding Coach), Usman Ghani (Physiotherapist), Saboor Ahmed (Trainer), Usman Hashmi (Analyst).