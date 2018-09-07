Bangladesh beat Pakistan in SAFF Championship

DHAKA: Pakistan suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in their match of the SAFF Championship 2018 at the Bangabandhu National Stadium here on Thursday.

With this win, Bangladesh moved into the semi-finals and now lead the group with six points from two matches. Pakistan are ahead of Bhutan with three points.

Earlier, Nepal moved to second position with a 4-0 win against Bhutan. Pakistan had defeated Nepal 2-1 in their opening match of the tournament.

Bangladesh are now ahead of Pakistan in the head-to-head record at SAFF Championship with three victories. Pakistan have won two while two matches have ended in a tie.