Bangladesh beat Pakistan in SAFF Championship

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DHAKA: Pakistan suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in their match of the SAFF Championship 2018 at the Bangabandhu National Stadium here on Thursday.
With this win, Bangladesh moved into the semi-finals and now lead the group with six points from two matches. Pakistan are ahead of Bhutan with three points.
Earlier, Nepal moved to second position with a 4-0 win against Bhutan. Pakistan had defeated Nepal 2-1 in their opening match of the tournament.
Bangladesh are now ahead of Pakistan in the head-to-head record at SAFF Championship with three victories. Pakistan have won two while two matches have ended in a tie.
DHAKA: Pakistan suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in their match of the SAFF Championship 2018 at the Bangabandhu National Stadium here on Thursday.
With this win, Bangladesh moved into the semi-finals and now lead the group with six points from two matches. Pakistan are ahead of Bhutan with three points.
Earlier, Nepal moved to second position with a 4-0 win against Bhutan. Pakistan had defeated Nepal 2-1 in their opening match of the tournament.
Bangladesh are now ahead of Pakistan in the head-to-head record at SAFF Championship with three victories. Pakistan have won two while two matches have ended in a tie.
Comments