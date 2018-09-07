Fri September 07, 2018
Sports

AFP
September 7, 2018

Rising star Osaka has bright future to lead sport

NEW YORK: A US Open that began by celebrating a 50th anniversary could end with Serena Williams snatching a record equalling 24th Grand Slam title but it may well be remembered as Naomi Osaka’s coming out party.

The daughter of a Japanese mother and Haitian father, the charismatic Osaka has offered signs that she possesses all the talent and personality necessary to fill the void that will be left when the likes of the Williams sisters and Sharapova eventually retire.

The 20-year-old, who grew up in New York and Florida, has Flushing Meadows buzzing about her lethal skills and disarming charm.Behind a display of brutal power usually associated with Serena Williams, Osaka steamrolled her way into her first Grand Slam semi-final with a 6-1 6-1 demolition of Lesia Tsurenko.

The result made her the first Japanese woman to reach a major semi-final since Kimiko Date at Wimbledon in 1996.“Osaka could be just the kind of star that tennis needs,” Bob Dorfman, sports marketing expert at Baker Street Advertising told Reuters.

“Cosmopolitan, appealing personality, cool mixed-race look, interesting background, charming on camera. The most valuable commodity of any sport is the athlete who can connect with a new generation of fans.”While the US Open semi-final will mark a Grand Slam high note, Osaka’s results indicate she is not a one-hit wonder.

This season she reached the fourth round at the Australian Open, won the elite hardcourt event at Indian Wells and the following week she took out Serena Williams in the first round at Miami.

