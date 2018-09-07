HK qualify for Asia Cup; will face Pakistan on Sep 16

KARACHI: Pakistan will play their opening match of this month’s Asia Cup cricket tournament against Hong Kong, who on Thursday qualified for the six-nation event.

Hong Kong defeated UAE – who will be hosting the Asia Cup in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 15-28 – in the final of the qualifying tournament in Kuala Lumpur.They have now joined Pool A that includes Asian giants Pakistan and India. Pakistan will take on Hong Kong on Sunday (September 16), while the Indians will play the qualifiers on September 18. Pakistan and India will clash in the big match on September 19 in Dubai.

Meanwhile, UAE have missed out on playing at a home Asia Cup after losing out to Hong Kong by two wickets in the Qualifier final.Hong Kong won with three balls to spare in a rain-abbreviated match in Kuala Lumpur.

The UAE finished their 24 overs on 176-9. The target for Hong Kong was then marginally revised up, to 179, by the Duckworth-Lewis method on account of a lengthy rain break.When the shower hit, UAE were 65-3 off 15.2 overs. The fact they scored 111 in eight overs after the break gave them a fighting chance.

Ashfaq Ahmed top scored. The opener’s innings of 79 was similarly-paced either side of the rain delay.Although no other batsmen registered a significant score thereafter, most did their bit. Shaiman Anwar injected some momentum into the pursuit of quick runs with 22 in 14 balls. Mohammed Usman made a quick 16, and Adnan Mufti and Mohammed Naveed each hit their first delivery for six.

Abdul Shakoor did the same off the last ball of the innings, meaning UAE had something to defend. Aizaz Khan was Hong Kong’s hero with the ball, as he picked up 5-28. —with inputs from agencies