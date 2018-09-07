Pakistan will have ‘home’ advantage in Asia Cup: Hasan

LAHORE: Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has said that the team is focused on winning the Asia Cup and beating India is not their only focus.

“We are not only focused on the game against India but on the tournament as a whole,” Hasan said while talking to media here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Hasan picked up three wickets in Pakistan’s 180-run win in the ICC Champions Trophy final against India, but he didn’t get to bowl to Virat Kohli, who fell early to Mohammad Amir.

Hasan won’t get to bowl to Kohli during the Asia Cup either, with India resting their regular captain for the tournament. Hasan is a little disappointed that Kohli won’t be lining up against him in the Asia Cup.

“As a youngster, everybody wants to take Kohli’s wicket but unfortunately he isn’t coming. The next time we compete, I will definitely try to take his wicket,” he said.

In a recent fitness test, Hasan achieved a score of 19.8 in the yo-yo test, one point ahead of Kohli’s score and well above the benchmark of 17.4 that Pakistan’s team management had set for players to be eligible for selection.

He said he was working hard on his fitness with a view to performing consistently in all three formats.

“As a youngster, you want to keep yourself fit and look after yourself,” he said. “I have played all three formats and playing all three formats is a burden on the body. On top of that, you need to perform as well.”

Hasan said that India will be under more pressure because of their defeat in the Champions Trophy final, and that playing in the UAE will give Pakistan ‘home’ advantage.“We are on top right now. They (India) are under pressure from the previous defeat,” Hasan said.

“In UAE, these are our conditions, we have the home advantage as we have been playing here for long, and are aware of how to use the conditions.” He said he wanted “all ten wickets” to give his fans the pleasure of watching his trademark celebration multiple times.“I wish to take all ten wickets rather than a five-for, and make my fans across the world happy with my celebration style,” he said. —with inputs from agencies