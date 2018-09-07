Fri September 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council
Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days

Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days
Role of opposition in democracy

Role of opposition in democracy
Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage

Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage
US will equip India to contain China

US will equip India to contain China
Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns
Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions

Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions
SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case

SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case
PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

World

AFP
September 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

BD arrests top road safety campaigner

DHAKA: Bangladesh police on Thursday arrested a top road safety campaigner weeks after the country was rocked by massive student protests demanding greater efforts to halt deaths caused by speeding.

Dhaka police said Mozammel Hoque Chiwdhury, secretary general of the Passenger Welfare Association, was detained after being accused of extorting 200,000 taka ($2,500).

Dadan Fakir, head of police for the Mirpur neighbourhood of Dhaka where the case was filed this week, said the arrest bore no link to the protests, in which tens of thousands of students gridlocked Dhaka for nine days.

The protests, a major challenge to the authority of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, saw vehicles vandalised and pro-government groups attack demonstrators, photographers and even the US ambassador’s car.

About 12,000 people die each year in accidents on Bangladesh’s notorious roads, according to the monitoring group led by Hoque, a vocal campaigner for many years.

Last week, his group said 259 people were killed and 960 people were injured in more than 200 road accidents during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays in late August.

After the protests, the government approved a new transport law allowing harsher punishments for offenders. Dhaka police say they are already cracking down on dangerous motorists and taking unsafe vehicles off the road.

Police have, however, also detained scores of young protesters, a top photographer and an actress over charges of inciting the demonstrations, sparking fears among activists.

Shamsuddin Chowdhury, an executive member of the Passenger Welfare Association, told The Daily Star newspaper that the charges against Hoque were "false". "This arrest was made to gag his voice. Police are just making charges up," he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash

Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash
Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Photos & Videos

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use