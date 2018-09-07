SL watchdog seeks tough action over war missing

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s president should suspend military and police officers implicated in the disappearance of thousands of civilians during the island’s decades-long civil war, a state watchdog said Thursday.

More than 20,000 people were allegedly abducted by security forces during the bloody conflict, which claimed over 100,000 lives before its conclusion in 2009.

The newly-established Office of Missing Persons said President Maithripala Sirisena should act to end the practice of keeping accused officers in service and allowing them to be promoted through the ranks.

Sirisena should "ensure that state officials (including military and police) who are named as suspects or accused in criminal actions are suspended pending the final determination of such cases," said the OMP, which is independent of the government but has a state mandate, in a Thursday report.

A magistrate last week ordered the arrest of Sri Lanka’s top military officer, Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne, over his involvement in covering up the murder of 11 children between 2008 and 2009.

Navy intelligence officers have been accused of abducting and killing the children as part of an extortion racket. Wijegunaratne is yet to be arrested and was not named in the report, which urged the government to expedite investigations and prosecutions over the war-time disappearances.