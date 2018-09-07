Under pressure

It is heartening to see that government servants are standing against the pressure exerted by parliamentarians for favours that are against the law. It is unfortunate that there is a lobby which defends parliamentarians on the pretext of keeping a vigil on government functionaries.

It is important for all quarters to realise that check on bureaucracy should be exercised through proper due process – and not whimsically as has been the case in the past.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Sandiego

USA