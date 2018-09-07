Live long, Pakistan

The months of August and September are particularly important for our beloved country. In August, Pakistan surfaced on the map after gaining independence from the British Raj. Now, August 14 is celebrated every year in Pakistan. Similarly, the month of September brings in the memories of the historic moment when our powerful and hostile neighbour attacked the newly created country of Pakistan in 1965. While the attackers though that conquering Pakistan would be a piece of cake for them, our brave soldiers, despite being fewer in number and with no resource, fought valiantly to defend their motherland and destroyed all hopes of the enemy.

From the gallant response to massive tank attack in Chawinda to the decimation of the mighty Indian air force by the likes of M M Alam, the enemy was crushed on all fronts. This event goes down in history showing that the military might and weaponry sans courage can’t win wars. Today we celebrate the bravery of our heroes. I, along with my fellow countrymen, pay tribute to those who laid down their lives for the country and those who are alive and always willing to crush the enemy so that we can sleep without fear.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad