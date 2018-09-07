Fri September 07, 2018
Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days

Role of opposition in democracy

Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage

US will equip India to contain China

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions

SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case

PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

September 7, 2018

Illegal appointments

This refers to the news report ‘SC sets aside Cyan’s appointment as PIA CEO’ (Sep 4). The apex court concluded that the national airline’s CEO was appointed in violation of rules and procedures. It also noted that he was not qualified to hold the position and had zero experience in aviation business. While the CEO has been fired, does this simple action meet the ends of justice and provide enough deterrence to those who are in the habit of misusing their authority?

Those who appointed the CEO should have been taken to task. At least the hefty emolument drawn by the CEO should have been recalled. But the apex court decision in its wisdom skirted this step. What message are we giving to the wrong doers? Why is there so much laxity and reluctance when it comes to awarding punishment to the culprits in this country?

Arshad Majeed

Karachi

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash

Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

