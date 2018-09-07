Illegal appointments

This refers to the news report ‘SC sets aside Cyan’s appointment as PIA CEO’ (Sep 4). The apex court concluded that the national airline’s CEO was appointed in violation of rules and procedures. It also noted that he was not qualified to hold the position and had zero experience in aviation business. While the CEO has been fired, does this simple action meet the ends of justice and provide enough deterrence to those who are in the habit of misusing their authority?

Those who appointed the CEO should have been taken to task. At least the hefty emolument drawn by the CEO should have been recalled. But the apex court decision in its wisdom skirted this step. What message are we giving to the wrong doers? Why is there so much laxity and reluctance when it comes to awarding punishment to the culprits in this country?

Arshad Majeed

Karachi