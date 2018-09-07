Shaky grounds

According to a news report, a number of bureaucratic officials who worked for the previous government are having second thoughts on holding key governmental posts that involve “big money or major decision”. This is because they have a fear of both court bashing and NAB inquiries, and political victimisation by the new government. This calls for the authorities to take suo motu notice.

It all started with the nondemocratic interventions in the state affairs not long after the country’s creation, but reached its zenith in the Zia era. The Musharraf era, after a brief reprieve, gave a rebirth to such attitudes. By intimidating the state apparatus for gaining political mileage, we’re applying brakes on crucial decision-making process, thus halting progress. Such tendencies, if not abruptly checked, will hurt our country beyond repair. It is indeed quite an unfortunate situation.

Engr Tariq Malik

Rawalpindi