Fri September 07, 2018
Newspost

September 7, 2018

For whom the agents loiter

A few days ago, I had the bitter experience of visiting the Excise and Taxation Office (ETO), Islamabad to transfer the ownership of my car. There were long queues of people who were standing in the scorching heat in front of various counters, helplessly waiting for their turn. But there was another turn for those who didn’t wish to join the line. They could take the alternative route which involved paying a small fee to one of the agents who normally wander outside such buildings and get the work done quickly and efficiently.

I also did the same and paid an agent Rs1,800. This system needs to be checked by the relevant authorities and remedial measures be taken. No one would pay extra amount to agents if the authorities took steps to reduce waiting time.

Dr Saad Riaz

Mardan

