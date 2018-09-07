German industrial orders fall

BERLIN: German industrial orders fell unexpectedly in July on weak foreign demand, data showed on Thursday, in a further sign that factories in Europe´s largest economy are feeling the bite of protectionist trade policies.

The Federal Statistics Office said contracts for ´Made in Germany´ goods were down by 0.9 percent after a revised plunge of 3.9 percent in the previous month. The reading undershot a Reuters poll of analysts who had predicted a rise of 1.8 percent.

Foreign orders dropped by 3.4 percent, with demand from clients outside the euro zone plunging the most, the data showed. Domestic orders rose by 2.4 percent.

A sector breakdown of the figures showed that orders for capital goods came in particularly weak. Demand for consumer goods edged down while orders for intermediate goods rose. The Economy Ministry pointed to trade-related uncertainties from abroad as the main reason for orders falling in six of the past seven months.