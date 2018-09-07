JS Bank pays tribute to martyrs

Karachi: JS Bank, one of the nation’s leading and fastest growing Bank’s marked ‘Youm-e-Shahuda’ on 6th September - Defence Day at the JS Bank Triangle in Karachi.

The event commenced with a Tilawat from the Holy Quran, followed by prayers for the heroic sacrifices rendered by people from all walks of life in service of our beloved nation. This was followed by laying of a flower wreath by JS Bank’s President and CEO – Basir Shamsie.

Speaking on the occasion, Basir Shamsie stated, “Today we recall the words of Quaid-e-Azam, ‘there is no power on earth that can undo Pakistan.’ The 6th of September is a day of national significance. Today, we mark the successful defense by our Armed Forces against unprovoked aggression in the 1965 war as well as pay tribute to those who have laid down their lives for our homeland.

In memory of the Shahuda who made the ultimate sacrifice, let us pledge that we will live up to their memory and do all we can to take our country forward.”****