Action initiated against illegal electricity networks

KARACHI: The power sector regulator is undertaking action against illegal electricity distributors, which are reselling electricity received from licensed distribution companies, an official said.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has served explanation notices to such illegal distributors identified by the distribution companies, which would lead to imposing of fines and penalties.

Earlier, Nepra took note of unlawful resale of electricity outside the purview of the foregoing laws, and directed the distribution companies to investigate and report persons involved in such activities. K-Electric had submitted a list of consumers involved in the resale of electricity to public.

In Karachi alone, there are several such mini-distributors catering to the electricity requirements of mostly unauthorised localities/slums developed on encroached lands.

“These illegal entities receive electric supply from K-Electric through regular connections as well as through ‘hooks’ and redistribute the same adding to the transmission and distribution losses as well as posing risk to the entire system and human life,” the official said.

Industry official said illegal networks were operating in Baldia Town, Bin Qasim Town, Gadap Town, Korangi town, and Surjani Town etc. Power utility has disconnected supply to these networks many times and regulatory action was also initiated. However, due to public protest and agitation, these illegal networks were re-connected to the system by mafias.

It may be mentioned here K-Electric has been granted exclusivity in its service territory to engage in the distribution services, sale of electric power and services.

According to Nepra (Supply of Electric Power) Regulations, 2015 existing/proposed distribution network of not less than 20MW and a 132kv grid station are pre-requisite to apply for a distribution license.