Copper gains

Singapore : Copper edged higher on Thursday, rising for a second consecutive session as a weaker dollar underpinned prices even as bearish sentiment lingered amid a trade war between the United States and top metals consumer China.

The dollar sagged as the pound led a bounce in European currencies, making the greenback-priced commodities cheaper for importers holding other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange added 0.3 percent to $5,886 a tonne by 0720 GMT and the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.6 percent at 47,560 yuan ($6,955.45) a tonne.

"Some light buying emerged in the base metals sector, with copper and aluminium helping push the industrials sector higher," ANZ said in a report.

"Sentiment was buoyed by the weaker U.S. dollar, which has been weighing on investor appetite in recent trading sessions.