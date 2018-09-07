Copper gains

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Singapore : Copper edged higher on Thursday, rising for a second consecutive session as a weaker dollar underpinned prices even as bearish sentiment lingered amid a trade war between the United States and top metals consumer China.
The dollar sagged as the pound led a bounce in European currencies, making the greenback-priced commodities cheaper for importers holding other currencies.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange added 0.3 percent to $5,886 a tonne by 0720 GMT and the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.6 percent at 47,560 yuan ($6,955.45) a tonne.
"Some light buying emerged in the base metals sector, with copper and aluminium helping push the industrials sector higher," ANZ said in a report.
"Sentiment was buoyed by the weaker U.S. dollar, which has been weighing on investor appetite in recent trading sessions.
Singapore : Copper edged higher on Thursday, rising for a second consecutive session as a weaker dollar underpinned prices even as bearish sentiment lingered amid a trade war between the United States and top metals consumer China.
The dollar sagged as the pound led a bounce in European currencies, making the greenback-priced commodities cheaper for importers holding other currencies.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange added 0.3 percent to $5,886 a tonne by 0720 GMT and the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.6 percent at 47,560 yuan ($6,955.45) a tonne.
"Some light buying emerged in the base metals sector, with copper and aluminium helping push the industrials sector higher," ANZ said in a report.
"Sentiment was buoyed by the weaker U.S. dollar, which has been weighing on investor appetite in recent trading sessions.
Comments