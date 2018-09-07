Cotton up

Karachi : Active trading continued at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Thursday, while spot rates increased Rs100/maund.

Karachi Cotton Association increased the official spot rates to Rs8,150/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,734/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also rose to Rs8,310/maund and Rs8,905/40kg after an addition of Rs160 and Rs171 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said despite an increase in supply, spot rates increased that shows higher demand in the market.

Karachi cotton market recorded 25 transactions of around 22,000 bales at the price of Rs8,100/maund to Rs8,325/maund. Deals were reported from Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Adam, Shahdadpur, Nawabshah, Hyderabad, Daur, Moro, Shapur Chakar, Khairpur, Khanewal, Burewala, Chichawatni, Vehari, Haroonabad, Jehania and a few other stations.